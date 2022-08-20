ROCKI (ROCKI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,220.00

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $245,900.25 and approximately $19,220.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002111 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ROCKI Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp.
Buying and Selling ROCKI
