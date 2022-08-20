Ronit Capital LLP Acquires New Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 367,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 5.6 %

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 5,501,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

