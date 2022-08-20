Ronit Capital LLP Grows Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HUYA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of HUYA by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,968 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 589,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 156,897 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in HUYA by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 657,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 156,349 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,506,000 after buying an additional 101,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,691. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $747.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.61. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

