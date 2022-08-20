Ronit Capital LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 423.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.9% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,388,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,983,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.70 on Friday, hitting $167.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,240,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,168,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.86. The company has a market cap of $451.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

