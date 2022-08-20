Ronit Capital LLP Has $5.61 Million Stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Ronit Capital LLP reduced its stake in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,000 shares during the quarter. Vasta Platform accounts for approximately 7.0% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ronit Capital LLP owned about 1.18% of Vasta Platform worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 1,378,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

Shares of VSTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 7,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Vasta Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vasta Platform

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

