Ronit Capital LLP Takes $785,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.0% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 5.2 %

Lam Research stock traded down $26.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.79. 2,010,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.