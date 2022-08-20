Ronit Capital LLP Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 229.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,876,444 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $70,588,000 after buying an additional 230,599 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $4,525,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 71.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 995,556 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,421,000 after buying an additional 414,387 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 22,272,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,640,702. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

