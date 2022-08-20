Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $241.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $187.11 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,078,617. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after buying an additional 962,983 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

