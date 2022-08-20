Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ROST opened at $91.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $125.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

