Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

