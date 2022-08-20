Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $125.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $270,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.