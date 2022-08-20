Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.01. 4,911,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,579. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $87,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $270,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

