Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Up 20%

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) shares were up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 104,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 242,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

