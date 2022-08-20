Rowe Upgrades SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) to “Buy”

Rowe upgraded shares of SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised SNDL from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised SNDL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SNDL has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 9.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. SNDL has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SNDL by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,532,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SNDL by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 618,088 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in SNDL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SNDL by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 352,837 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

