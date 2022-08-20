Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Target Price to C$12.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IVPAF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of IVPAF stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.