RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.60 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.58). Approximately 141,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 53,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.54).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of RUA Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

RUA Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.48.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

Featured Articles

