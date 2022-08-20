Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $12.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE RSI opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.94. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $702,509.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,129,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,129,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $87,802.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,975,810.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 445,955 shares of company stock worth $2,674,293 in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1,327.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 492,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.