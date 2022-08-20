Safe Haven Price Down 5.4% This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $309,312.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.82 or 0.00874779 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,974.05 or 0.99815888 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

