SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Reaches One Day Volume of $21,236.00

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $21,236.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002125 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
