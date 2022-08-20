San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $14.29 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

