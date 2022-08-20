Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IEX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.91.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 416.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

