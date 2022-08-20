Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVEGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SAVE stock opened at GBX 34.80 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £454.52 million and a P/E ratio of 358.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. Savannah Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.90 ($0.49). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.85.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

