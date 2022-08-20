Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074,473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,465,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

