Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Truepoint Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,316 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.22% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $62,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SCHF traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,359,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.