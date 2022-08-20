Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.23. 2,452,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.