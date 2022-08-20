Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $44.61 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

