Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.14

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.14 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 29.35 ($0.35). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 17,447 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.67. The stock has a market cap of £42.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

