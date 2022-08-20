SEA (NYSE:SE) Cut to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

SE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CICC Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.25.

SEA stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30. SEA has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SEA will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,270 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

