Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.