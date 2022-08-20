SelfKey (KEY) Market Capitalization Tops $23.45 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. SelfKey has a market cap of $23.45 million and $24.58 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,255.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00107090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00032691 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

