Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 40,151 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 40,151 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $556,492.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,437,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 26,159 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $370,673.03.

On Friday, August 12th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 38,947 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $549,542.17.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,397,977.89.

On Monday, August 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,820 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $446,352.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $436,339.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $9,760.00.

Semrush Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $14,837,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.