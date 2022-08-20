Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $283,402.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and $283,402.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,637,256,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,930,398,272 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

