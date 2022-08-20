Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) Director Frank Daniel Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) Director Frank Daniel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$333.70, for a total value of C$266,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,614,527.40.

Frank Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Frank Daniel sold 800 shares of Senvest Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$318.10, for a total value of C$254,480.00.

Senvest Capital Stock Performance

SEC stock opened at C$333.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$828.50 million and a PE ratio of 5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$343.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$367.53. Senvest Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of C$318.10 and a 12-month high of C$420.00.

About Senvest Capital

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

