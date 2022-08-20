Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.81

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and traded as high as $20.88. Seven & i shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 79,975 shares.

Seven & i Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.19.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

