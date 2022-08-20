Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.55

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $8.74. Sharps Compliance shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 116,669 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research cut Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
Sharps Compliance Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $169.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Compliance
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.
Sharps Compliance Company Profile
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
