Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.55

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as high as $8.74. Sharps Compliance shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 116,669 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research cut Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $169.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

