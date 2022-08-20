Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $494,883.00

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a market cap of $549,367.77 and approximately $494,883.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.50 or 0.00119755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sheesha Finance [ERC20] alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sheesha Finance [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.