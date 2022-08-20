Shield Protocol Price Tops $0.37 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001760 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $91,577.70 and approximately $75.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002128 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00776835 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Shield Protocol Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Buying and Selling Shield Protocol
