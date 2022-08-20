Shyft Network (SHFT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $72,009.00

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $72,009.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,012.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003644 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00126337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00101599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00032054 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,626,012 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

