Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.87

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$39.87 and last traded at C$39.86, with a volume of 29584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SW shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.47.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

