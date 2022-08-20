Signata (SATA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,528.00

Signata (SATA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $2,528.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Signata has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,245.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00101655 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Signata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

