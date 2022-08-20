Simbcoin Swap One Day Volume Tops $14,912.00 (SMBSWAP)

Simbcoin Swap (SMBSWAP) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Simbcoin Swap has a total market cap of $337,422.98 and $14,912.00 worth of Simbcoin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Simbcoin Swap has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Simbcoin Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Simbcoin Swap Coin Profile
Simbcoin Swap’s official Twitter account is @SimbCoin.
