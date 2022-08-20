SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SITC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.28.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,255,000 after buying an additional 479,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,470,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,884,000 after buying an additional 667,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,267,000 after buying an additional 460,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,702,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after buying an additional 136,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

