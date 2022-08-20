SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SITC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.28.
Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
