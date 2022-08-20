SKALE Network Market Cap Reaches $183.32 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $183.32 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,155.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00100906 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

