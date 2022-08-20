Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 32,361 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.37% of CBRE Group worth $112,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. 998,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.99.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

