Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $73.51 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.38% of Hologic worth $73,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. 3,852,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,533. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

