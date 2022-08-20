Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,244 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $110,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,857. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $233.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

