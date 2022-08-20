Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 126,595 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 126,595 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $142,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

HD traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

