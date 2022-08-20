Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 8,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 14,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

See Also

