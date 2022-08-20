SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $703.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SkyWater Technology has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

