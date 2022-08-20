Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.11. 1,760,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $186.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

